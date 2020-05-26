William McCool "Bill" Donnelly GRANITEVILLE — William McCool “Bill” Donnelly, 84, of Graniteville, Vermont, and most recently of Berlin Health and Rehabilitation Center, passed away May 22, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Ruth. They had been married for over 63 years. He also leaves his daughter, Kathleen (Kenneth) Ball, their four sons and four grandchildren; as well as his son, John W. Donnelly (Deborah) and their three children. Services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the agencies and facilities that compassionately cared for Bill over the past few years of his life; they are Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, Central Vermont Meals on Wheels, Berlin Health and Rehabilitation Center, and Central Vermont Hospital. Arrangements are by Guare and Sons Funeral Home.
