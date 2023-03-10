William M. Benko, Jr. PLAINFIELD — William (Bill) Milan Benko, Jr., 81, died in his sleep on March 5, 2023. He had suffered many years with Congestive Heart Failure and all that entails. He was born on February 22, 1942, in Newark, NJ, son of William M. and Margaret (Hospodor) Benko. Bill was a loyal NY Yankee, Giant and Ranger fan. After meeting on a blind date, he married what was to become his lifelong partner, Melanie Janusz, at St. Leo’s Church in Irvington, NJ on 10/10/64. They spent the next, just short of, 59 years, together. In 1967 he joined the Army Reserve and was Honorably Discharged. In his early 30’s he discovered the joy of working in his wood shop and made many pieces of beautiful furniture to fill their new home in VT where they moved to in 2002 from Andover, NJ. One of Bill’s proudest accomplishments was going to Williamsport, PA in 1980 to attend Little League Umpire School and was certified and qualified to officiate at Little League games, which he loved doing. Bill retired from IBM in as a data analyst manager in 2002. Bill is leaving behind his loving wife, Mel, and daughter, Jenny who drove up from North Carolina to spend special time with her father and provided much joy in his last days. Survivors include, daughter Jenny, NC Grandsons David, NC and Andrew, PA, Granddaughter, Amanda, NC and very special Great Grandson, Vincent, NC. His sister Virginia and her family, NJ. He is predeceased by his parents. Bill’s presence will be greatly missed. There will be a service at a future date at Hope Cemetery. Arrangements were in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
