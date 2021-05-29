William L. Rossi CABOT — William Lawrence “Billy” Rossi, 76, of West Shore Road, Joe’s Pond, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at The Residence at Shelburne Bay. Born on July 9. 1944, in Barre, he was the son of Theodore N. and Alba B. (Benedini) Rossi. He attended Berlin Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1962. Following high school, he attended Syracuse School of Architecture and graduated with a bachelor’s degree. In 1968, he married Diane Becker in South Burlington. They made their home in South Burlington and Essex before moving to Joe’s Pond in Cabot. After working two years in architecture in Burlington, in 1970, Bill joined his father’s trucking company, Theodore Rossi Trucking, where he worked until his retirement in 2007. Bill was an enthusiastic member of the Barre Rotary Club and was especially proud of his French toast at the Rotary breakfast every year. He was also a member of the Mutuo and enjoyed the “feeds” as often as he could. In his spare time, he enjoyed skiing at Stowe, Switzerland and more recently, Burke. Summer weekends found him sailing on Lake Champlain aboard “Orso.” Survivors include his wife, Diane Rossi of Joe’s Pond; his mother, Alba Rossi of Barre; and his brother, Ted Rossi and his wife, Nancy, of Stowe; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Theodore Rossi. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family. There are no calling hours. Special thanks to the caregivers at Shelburne Bay for the wonderful care and attention they gave Bill. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
