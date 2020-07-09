William L. Hill-Alto ROSWELL, Ga. — William L. Hill-Alto of Roswell, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on June 25, 2020. Bill was born on Jan. 24, 1950, in Putnam, Connecticut, to Viola (Honkanen) and John Alto. Bill graduated in 1968 from Roy C. Ketcham High School in Wappingers Falls, New York, and in 1972 from Hope College in Holland, Michigan. In 1975, he went on to graduate from New Brunswick Theological Seminary and in 1993, he obtained his teaching certification in special education from William Paterson College. Bill was both a teacher and a minister. He loved helping people learn and find God. He had the patience of Job and the wisdom of Socrates. Bill was extremely good at being present whenever you spoke to him. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always trying to find just the “right” gift for you. When you were with Bill you knew you mattered. Everyone had value to Bill. Bill taught and ministered throughout the world. During his seminary instruction, he ministered at the Sloane Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. In his youth, he was a teacher of English in Taipei, Taiwan; a camp counselor in Warwick, New York; a mission intern in Cairo, Egypt; a social worker in Times Square, New York City, with Project Find; a pastor in Fairlawn, New Jersey. Later in life, he was a co-pastor and teacher in Amity Reformed Church in Vischer Ferry, New York, Second Union Church of San Juan in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, a pastoral associate of children in the Community Church of Glen Rock, New Jersey; and a minister at a church in East Bethel, Vermont. In addition to his pastoral teaching, he became a teacher of special needs children in Pompton Lakes, New Jersey, and The Phoenix School in West Paterson, New Jersey, Fayston Elementary School in Fayston, Vermont, and a special educator in Randolph Union High School in Randolph, Vermont. At his retirement in 2018, he moved to Roswell, Georgia, from Vermont to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his partner of 20 years, Greg Voorheis of Roswell, Georgia; his daughter, Joanna Hill-Alto of Decatur, Georgia; his son, Jonathan (Lauren) Hill; his grandchildren, Maren, Kamryn and Wynne, Johns Creek, Georgia. He is also survived by his sister, Joan (Bruce) Howe of Red Hook, New York. Bill was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Robert Alto. There are no calling hours. Services are private at the convenience of the family. The Roswell Funeral Home in Roswell, Georgia, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations, on Bill's behalf, may be made to: cancer.org/hopelodgeburlingtondonate (American Cancer Society) or mailed to Hope Lodge, Lois McClure-Bee Tabakin Building, 237 East Ave., Burlington, VT 05401-3438; or to the Kidney Foundation www.kidneyfund.org/pledge.
