William J. Culver Jr. CHELSEA — William J. Culver Jr., otherwise known as Wild Bill, of Chelsea, Vermont, passed away suddenly at home on May 23, 2022, at the age of 58. He was born in Waltham, Massachusetts, on March 25, 1964. Bill was predeceased by his father, William J. Culver Sr., of East Granville, Vermont. He is survived by his lifetime partner, Tami Putney, of 28 years; and his children, Shaun and Crystal Culver, David, Marion and Kyle Larrabee; and his 16 grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Phyllis O’Brien; and his sisters, Shayne C. Langlois, Sherry Culver and Cynthia Guy McCanna; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. After being born in Massachusetts, Bill and his family moved to Barre, Vermont. Later on, as a young teenager, he and his family moved to East Granville, Vermont, where he attended Randolph Union High School, class of 1982. Bill then, later on, resided in Chelsea where he raised his family for the remainder of his life. Bill served in the Vermont National Guard, then proceeded to work at GW Plastics in Bethel, the Carriage Shed in WRJ, then at Bellavance Trucking in Barre. He spent his last years of work as a dedicated employee at Cabot Hosiery “Darn Tough Socks” in Northfield, Vermont. Bill was a very kind-hearted man who wore his heart on his sleeve and would give anyone a helping hand. He was a reliable and dependable person, especially to the ones he loved most. Bill’s love for animals, especially his dog, Chewy, was unconditional. He enjoyed many hobbies of the great outdoors but his greatest joy was being at home with Tami and the crew. Bill was always tinkering on something! Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Day Funeral Home in Randolph. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com.
