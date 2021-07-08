William J. Blondin Sr. CHELSEA — William James “Bill” Blondin Sr., 80, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, Vermont. He was born Oct. 5, 1940, in Hoosick Falls, New York, the son of Leon Edward Blondin and Eleanor Ruth Metcalfe Carpenter, but raised by his loving grandparents, Albert Henry Metcalfe and Leah Drum Metcalfe. He attended school in Hoosick Falls. He moved to Vermont shortly after high school where he met his wife, Edith Paton. They were married on May 28, 1965. They lived most of their lives in Chelsea, Vermont. Bill worked in many occupations, including as chef, steelworker, quarryman, over-the-road truck driver; in manufacturing; at a bowling alley, salvage yard; and for many years until he retired, he cleaned the Chelsea Town Hall. Bill spent many years working at the Tunbridge World’s Fair in Tunbridge, Vermont, first as a parking attendant and later as the bingo caller. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing poker, woodworking, re-caning furniture, repairing almost anything, and spending time with his family and friends. To those who knew Bill, he was reserved but enjoyed teasing the people he was close to. Bill is survived by his son, William Blondin Jr. and his wife, Lucinda, of Chelsea, Vermont; son Donald Blondin and his girlfriend, Libby Chapin, of Graniteville, Vermont; daughter Wanda Blondin and her boyfriend, Brent Fisher, of Barre, Vermont; son Timothy Blondin, of Chelsea, Vermont; sister Margaret "Peg" Stevens, of Bennington, Vermont; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Edith; a son, Harry Paton; a granddaughter, Paula Blondin; and a brother, Edward Blondin. There will be no public calling hours. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Riverside Cemetery in Chelsea, Vermont. A celebration of life will follow at the Chelsea Town Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Chelsea Fish & Game Club, P.O. Box 262, Chelsea, VT 05038.
