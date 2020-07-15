William Herbert Blanchard NORTHFIELD — William Herbert Blanchard, 77, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 1, 1942, in California, the son of Franklin E. and Frances (Hilton) Blanchard. He attended school in Waits River. Mr. Blanchard enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 18 and served for four years. After his honorable discharge, he married Betty-Anne Blinn in June 1968. He was employed as a computer programmer for the National Life Insurance Co. for 21 years and afterward attended barber college in Lewiston, Maine, and then opened up a shop in Northfield. He later worked in the printing industry with L. Brown and Sons in Barre. Mr. Blanchard enjoyed building ships in bottles which he entered for judging at the Tunbridge Fair and had on display in area museums. He also enjoyed gardening, sharing the produce, playing cards and especially, cribbage, as well as doing puzzles and watching Disney movies. Survivors include three daughters, Deborah Entrott of Berlin, Darlene Alison of Northfield and Delores Blanchard of West Brookfield; and a sister, Donna Lawler of Gilford, New Hampshire. He was predeceased by his wife in 2014; and a brother, Dennis Blanchard. Arrangements are by Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield.
