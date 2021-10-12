William H. Rockford Jr. MONTPELIER – William H. Rockford Jr. passed away in September with the dignity, respect and honor he lived every day with. Known as “Bill” to nearly everyone, his joy for people and the connections he made would be the common thread through his entire life. As the family has been reminded many times, Bill was a true gentleman. Born in April 1934 in Schenectady, New York, to William and Catherine (Yeo) Rockford, Bill quickly found a passion for cars that he would carry with him, owning three different Mustangs through the years. Bill’s start with cars saw him working for his father at their fuel and service station in Gold Hill, Oregon, then a Packard distributor and a wrecker service in Los Angeles. Bill would later return to automobiles, owning a used car dealership, Classic Auto Exchange, for a period of time. He served his country in Korea from 1957 to 1959, where his personnel responsibilities would lead him to discover his focus for many years to come. Bill’s skills in management and administration would ultimately lead him to become Chief, Engineering Records Section of the Douglas Missile and Space Systems division, supervising a team of nearly 150 people supporting a 5,000-person engineering division. In 1966, while at Douglas, Bill met fellow colleague, Frances Reed, through mutual friends. The two were married in June 1967 in Santa Monica, California. Deciding they wanted to return to the East Coast, Bill and Fran moved to Montpelier in 1971, where Bill would begin his career in banking that would become his true calling and lead to numerous contributions to the financial community within Vermont and across New England. Bill’s career in banking would see him start as a teller at the Northfield Savings Bank, retiring as senior vice president. He served the State of Vermont as the Director of Banking within the Banking, Insurance and Securities Division, leaving the department to lead the turnaround of Lyndonville Savings Bank as president and CEO. After, he served Vermont again as deputy state treasurer. Bill’s desire to learn and improve led him to complete countless programs in banking culminating in his earning a graduate degree in savings banking from Brown University. Outside of banking, Bill used his joy of Vermont as a member of the board of directors and ultimately the leader of the Vermont 251 Club for over 30 years, using his knowledge gained as a “Plus Member” to share that joy with all who were interested. Enjoying travel, Bill and Fran would take their adventures far afield, joining the Passport Club which would take them to Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, Russia, and across much of Europe. The family wishes to thank Dr. Chantal Roy-Hewitson and her team, with a special mention of Dr. Karl Heward, in the Neurology Department at the UVM Medical Center for their exemplary demonstration of the values of the Medical Center, including communication, respect and compassion in helping the family understand and navigate Bill’s health. The family also wishes to thank the wonderful and caring staff and volunteers of the McClure Miller Respite House who welcomed and supported Bill in his final days with the finest quality of care, respect and dignity. A brief service and a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m. at Guare & Sons in Montpelier. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made if desired to the McClure Miller Respite House online, or by mail in Bill’s name at: McClure Miller Respite House, Development Office, UVM Health Network – Home Health & Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
