William G. Joy MONTPELIER — William G. Joy, 84, went to be with the Lord Aug. 12, 2020. William "Bill" was born and raised in a Christian family in Waterbury, Vermont, on a dairy farm where Ben and Jerry’s factory now stands. He was the youngest of nine children. He graduated from Waterbury High School in 1954 and soon after, joined the Air Force, stationed at McGuire AFB in Trenton, New Jersey, and was honorably discharged in 1962. On his off-hours during his service, Bill worked at a drive-in theater making pizzas and selling popcorn, while having to hitchhike to and from work. Bill was head of a mail squadron office and was excellent at clerical work, especially typing. He joked how he spent most of his military career typing a book for one of the officers. After his service, Bill moved to Montpelier where he rented an apartment and sold insurance for the John Hancock Co. He soon met Sandra Guy and they were married in 1960. After retiring from John Hancock, Bill was hired as a corporate tax examiner working for the State of Vermont for 22 years, until retiring in 1993. On a whim, Bill purchased the “Horn of the Moon” schoolhouse in 1965 in East Montpelier, where he made his home until divorcing in 1987. Bill met Jean Morrissey a few years later and moved to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where they lived on a horse ranch and where he learned to downhill ski. He met several notable ski racers and was complimented on his showy Boston Celtics jacket while on the slopes. He returned to Vermont in 1996. Bill was a night owl, rising early every day around 2 a.m. He was very energetic and loved being outdoors. He was an avid deer hunter in his youth and had fun staying at his good friend Willsie’s camp in Duxbury. Bill could stack wood and brush all day nonstop and as neat as pin. Bill’s snow shoveling prowess is legendary and even with cancer, he would shovel for hours and in the worst weather. He wore out several shovels and had several extra on hand, “just in case.” A friend once declared, “Bill's a human dynamo!” Bill was a people-person and a constant staple every morning for years at Perry’s gas station, Champlain Farms, Parker’s, Maplewood and many other local businesses, where he would read the newspapers, greet customers and joke with employees. He loved meeting new folks and enjoyed telling the stories of those he met to friends and family. Just the sheer number of people who knew him was mind boggling. It seemed like a minute would hardly pass walking around the Champlain Valley Fair without someone yelling out, “Hey, Bill!” He also helped many people by running errands, giving rides and buying groceries for the elderly. He was of great help to his youngest son while raising timber frame buildings. Bill enjoyed and cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren. Bill spent the last few months of his life at the McClure Miller Respite House where the staff and many volunteers took excellent care of him. The respite house was a blessing and he enjoyed making new acquaintances while there. Even to the end, he surprised the staff with his strength and will to live. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Benjamin H. Joy and Christi (Doubleday); five sisters, Arlene Leland, Charlotte, Annis Burgess, Avis Warren and Bertha Blanchard; two brothers, Maynard and Benjamin Jr. He is survived by his eldest son, Mark of Montpelier; and his son, Matthew, his wife, Mari, and their four children, Tristan, Brodyn, Isobel and Aidyn, of East Calais. There are no calling hours. There will be a private family service at a later date. Those who wish can give a donation to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446; or Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, P.O. Box 459, South Hero, VT 05486.
