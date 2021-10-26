William F. Grady FOGELSVILLE, Pa. — William Francis Grady, 92, of Fogelsville, passed peacefully on Oct. 19, 2021, listening to his favorite classical music, movie scores, the stories told by his children and grandchildren, along with both tears and laughter which he would have enthusiastically encouraged, if not demanded. Dad possessed a great sense of humor, quick wit and the ability to turn a phrase without missing a beat, even in his later years. Bill to most who knew him, but Popeye to his beloved grandchildren, was the fourth of six children born to Leo Cleveland Grady Sr. and Margaret Emma (Colwell) Grady, in North Adams, Massachusetts. A product of the Great Depression, Dad became legally blind in his left eye at the age of 3 and lived to witness advances in medicine and technology that most now take for granted. He was the embodiment of the value of education – both in the academic sense and that provided by a life lived as large as his physical presence. He graduated cum laude from North Adams Teachers College in 1951, received his master’s degree from Albany State University in 1953 and pursued a Ph.D. at Columbia University’s Teachers College, where he also taught. In what would be unfathomable to most attending college today, he hitchhiked over 40 miles each day from his parents’ home in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to North Adams, Massachusetts, to obtain his undergraduate degree and then 80 miles each day from Pittsfield to Albany, New York, while obtaining his master’s degree! Dad’s professional accomplishments were many but without question, his proudest were those while he was a teacher of Advanced Placement History classes at Bay Shore High School, Bay Shore, New York, in the late-1950s. He arranged for living history experiences for his class, including audiences with Eleanor Roosevelt at Hyde Park; lunch with President Herbert Hoover at his apartment at the Waldorf Astoria; and a visit to the Soviet Union’s United Nations Mission in New York City during the height of the Cold War. Dad’s worldview was shaped not only by the sacrifices required of those who lived through the Great Depression but more impressionably, the sacrifices required of citizens during World War II and the Korean War. While his military service was limited to two years at Fort Lee, Virginia, it brought him great insight into the racial inequalities of American society and reinforced his fierce belief in civil rights, the common good over individual gain, empathy for those less fortunate, and the corporal works of mercy. His drive, energy and zest for life were not often matched, whether in the amount and breadth of his readings, his ability to perform physical labor, or use of an expansive vocabulary honed by his academic pursuits. His more “creative” vocabulary was further expanded by his part-time jobs at truck terminals, working highway construction and on railroad track repair crews to put himself through college. He was at complete ease in the company of people from all walks of life. He delighted in lively (profanity infused) debate, laughter and irreverence in his typically booming voice. These were just a few of the more notable characteristics of “WF.” One of his greatest joys was attending his grandchildren’s various activities and cheering them on loudly! He encouraged and championed us all, and he maintained an innate curiosity for everything that touched our lives. He was an avid reader, particularly of the New York Times obituaries which he thought contained the greatest lessons in history, and enjoyed puttering around his garden and feeding/watching the birds. Dad was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Shimmon Grady; sister, Fay Ouellette; brothers, Leo Grady Jr., Leland Grady and Patrick Grady. Dad is survived by children, Matthew Grady (Sherry), of Apex, North Carolina, Beth Buckland (George), of Fogelsville, Pennsylvania, Amy Keats (William), of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; beloved sister, Margaret Ann Bullett (Aunt Monnie to us all), of Pittsfield, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Sarah, Ian, Katrina, Sam, Emma and Daniel; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Bradford Shimmon (Sandra), of Barre, Vermont. Private services. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage donations to the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley, c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 52, Fogelsville, PA 18051 or directly at https://shfblv.org or to a charity of your choice. The family would like to thank all the staff at Lehigh Valley Hospital and Hospice for their excellent, compassionate care.
