William F. Erno Sr BARRE — William F. Erno Sr, 94, of Jorgensen Lane passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at his home with his family at his bedside. Born on August 2, 1928, in South Strafford, he was the son of Richard and Ethel (Erno) Leavenworth. He attended local schools, before enlisting in the U.S. Army and serving for over twenty years until he was honorably discharged. On July 28, 1955, he married Ruby Sayers in Roxbury. Following their marriage, they made their home in Barre with six children. Ruby passed away in 1996. William was employed as a Sandblaster with Granite Memorial Manufacturing Company for many years until his retirement. He was a member of the Canadian Club and in his spare time, he enjoyed playing cards, walking, hunting, fishing, looking at photos and most of all visiting with family and friends. Survivors include his daughters Deborah Welsh and Judy Blanchette both of Barre, VT and Lisa Stachulski of Plaistow, NH as well as fifteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and multiple blended family members. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sons William Erno, Jr. and Steven Erno and his daughter Lori Davis as well as his siblings Richard Erno, Charles Erno, Dorothy Erno, Flora Bresett, Elizabeth Gordon, and Florence Holmes. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Barre Evangelical Free Church, 17 South Main Street, Barre. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
