William Clark BERLIN — William (Bill) Alden Clark of Berlin, beloved by his wife and daughters, his siblings, his extended family, and his many friends of all ages, died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at age 64, his wife at his side while enjoying an evening with friends. First and foremost, Bill was a family man. Born on June 19, 1958 in Montpelier, he was one of seven children born to O. Richard and Anita (Pike) Clark. He lived his whole life in Berlin, graduating from U32 High School in 1976. He later graduated from Keene State College with an Associates Degree in construction methods. In 1982, Bill married the love of his life, Diane LaPerle, at St. Monica’s Church in Barre. They raised two beautiful daughters, Angela and Brittany. He was a self-employed contractor and master craftsman, specializing in carpentry, woodworking, cabinetry and furniture making, welding, metal work and sculpture. He was extremely creative and skilled at countless tasks. Eccentric and unique, his creations were thoughtful expressions of who he was. His talents, creativity, and gift for problem solving enriched many a central Vermont home, with his own beautifully handcrafted log home in Berlin being no exception. From side tables to wooden spoons to beautifully handcrafted bowls and music boxes, his Christmas gifts at family holiday gatherings were and will always remain prized possessions. He recently handcrafted a wooden paddle board that is nothing short of a work of art. Relaxing on summer weekend afternoons at his large extended family camp on Nelson Pond, Bill would be found plying his amazing cooking skills at the grill, swimming, snorkeling, and enjoying all the children. He was affectionately known as “Uncle Fun” by family and friends alike. A lifelong and committed student of archery, Bill was an avid and skilled bow hunter, and he enjoyed many hunting trips to Canada with his brothers, his nephew, and his friends. He crafted his own metal tree stand from scratch. His passion for archery led him to shooting his bow every single day, and his willingness to teach this skill to children of all ages was but one measure of his generosity. His kindness to neighbors and friends was just who he was, and he was always willing to share his expertise or time in his shop to help out with their projects. A master storyteller with details often rounded up, time spent with Bill was always rich, and included plenty of jokes and much laughter. Bill was an avid Montreal Canadiens fan and loyal Norwich supporter, hockey being an important part of his life. A member of the Capital City Hockey league, he played from high school until recently when his health prevented him from continuing. He assisted in creating the community skating rink in Berlin and built the warming shelter. His kind and gentle nature led him to teach skating to toddlers at the Civic Center. Bill was blessed with a large and loving family who adored him, as well as countless friends who were his chosen family, and he held his relationships with the people in his life tenderly and with a great and generous heart. Crusty on the outside and soft on the inside like a really good cookie, it was not unusual to see Bill riding a four wheeler in camo, complete with a gun rack, a chainsaw in a box on the back, and his little, white, dearly beloved dog Jack on his lap. Among his countless gifts and talents, perhaps his greatest gift was that of the love and friendship he so graciously and generously shared with all those who were fortunate enough to have known him. Bill is survived by his wife, Diane LaPerle of Berlin; his daughters, Angela Clark of Northampton, MA, and Brittany Clark of Waterbury; his siblings, Steven Clark and his wife Janet of Montpelier, Marcia Clark and her husband Tim Shea of Berlin, James Clark and his wife Deborah of Calais, Robert Clark and his fiancee Mary Francis O’Neil of Berlin, Brian Clark and his wife Barbara McAndrew of Calais, and Rick Clark and his wife Sarah Pulaski of Calais; as well as fifteen nieces and nephews, their spouses, partners, and children; and countless dear and close friends. Calling hours will be held from 6-8:00 on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Guare and Sons Funeral Home, 30 School St. in Montpelier. A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Berlin Congregational Church. A committal service will follow at Berlin Corners Cemetery. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center.
