William C. Livingston BARRE — William Charles “Chuck” Livingston, 66, of Brook Street, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, with his family at his bedside. Born on Feb. 28, 1955, in Barre, he was the son of Harold L. and Lillian (Kemp) Beede. He attended Lower Graniteville and Barre Town Elementary School and graduated from Williamstown High School. On July 1, 1978, he married Laurie Hart in Marshfield. They made their home in St. Johnsbury and Montpelier. They later divorced and William then made his home in Marshfield and Barre. William was first employed as a custodian at Barre Town Elementary School, as well as working in the construction industry throughout the years. He also worked as a delivery driver for Pepsi Cola and for Asplundh Tree Service before becoming employed as a maintenance worker at Capital City Press for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors and four-wheeling. Survivors include his son, Joshua Livingston; his two granddaughters, Lydia and Kira; his brothers, Harold Beede and his wife, Anita, of Washington, Vermont, and their sons, Shawn, Dana and Reggie, and Ronald Beede, of Barre, Vermont, and his daughters, Samantha, Michelle and Becky; his sisters, Lois (Beede) Burgess and her husband, Mitchell, of West Virginia, and their children, Lindsay, Travis and Morgan, and Joann (Beede) Brown, of Barre, Vermont, and her daughter, Shayna; his nieces, April, Holly, Erica; his nephew, Chris; as well as many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Cathy (Livingston) Gokey and Denise Beede; his sister-in-law, Jacqueline (Carpenter) Beede, and his niece, Shayna Sanborn. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at 6 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. Family and friends may call starting at 4 p.m. until the time of the service. A private graveside service in Plain-Mont Cemetery will be held in the spring at the convenience of his family. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com William’s family would like to give special thanks to the Palliative Care team at Central Vermont Medical Center for their excellent care of William.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.