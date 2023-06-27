William Brewster Mather, Jr. SHELBURNE — William (Bill) Brewster Mather, Jr. (age 87), died June 15th at Wake Robin Retirement Community surrounded by his loving family. Born February 6, 1936, in Peking, he was the son of Edith Reed Mather and Dr. William Brewster Mather, who were medical missionaries in China. In 1941, the family departed China to escape the Japanese occupation of North China. Dr. Mather and his family moved to the Philippines where they were captured and interned by the Japanese, until being liberated in 1945 by American Forces. Once back in the states they resided in Princeton, NJ, where Bill attended Princeton University for his undergraduate degree in Chemistry and in 1961 received his PHD in chemistry from Caltech. He published 3 technical papers in the field of Electroanalytical Chemistry. Bill was on the Princeton track team and competed in canoeing in the Olympic trials. In 1961, Bill joined Texaco in the research department at Beacon, NY as a chemist working on fuel cells. He worked in Fundamental Research and Fuel Processing until 1973. He transferred to the Finance Department at Texaco in September of 1973 as the Financial Analyst. He was promoted to Manager of Financial Analysis/Corporate Finance (1981-1984), managing M&A analysis activity of various possible major corporations including Conoco, Marathon and finally Getty. He worked with the Assistant to Vice Chairman to develop settlement proposals for Pennzoil case and developed the restructuring package for Texaco during and after Bankruptcy. In 1989, Bill set up the M&A Group and managed the sales of Texaco Chemical Co, Texas Additive Co and PO/MTBE project. He received the Four Star Award for most significant accomplishments; clearly demonstrating imagination, resourcefulness, creativity and ability to benefit Texaco in all the fiscal areas (tax, finance, accounting, planning and legal). Bill retired from Texaco in 2001 but continued to consult. Growing up, Bill spent his summers at Camp Keewaydin on Lake Dunmore, where his father was the camp doctor. It was on Lake Dunmore that Bill met his wife Margie, whose family owned a cottage on the lake. Margie worked in the camp office and Bill taught her how to canoe. They were married in 1961. Lake Dunmore was one of their favorite places to spend time together with their family. Bill worked with the Board of the Rutland Herald and the Barre Montpelier Times Argus, the family-owned newspapers in Vermont. With Margie, he initiated the publication of an anthology of fifty years of editorial writing in connection with the Bicentennial Celebration of the Rutland Herald in 1994. Bill enjoyed canoeing, running, coaching his kids in soccer, cross-country skiing and hiking; he was a member of the Adirondack 46’s; a club that celebrates hikers that have climbed all 46 peaks. In his later years, some of his favorite times were spent canoeing in the Adirondacks with his children. Bill and Margie moved to Wake Robin in June of 2010 and spent many happy years there. Bill found a true love in maple sugaring and continued his passion of the outdoors by working on the trails. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Wake Robin Retirement Community for their caring and support over the past few years for both Bill and Margie. Bill is predeceased by his wife Margaret Mitchell Mather, is survived by his children; daughter, Marcy Christian and her husband Philip of Barre, Vermont, his son, Timothy Brewster Mather and his wife Sas of Randolph, New Hampshire and his daughter, Mary Ripley Mather and two grandchildren Maze Magen Szecskas and Haley Mather Szecskas of Braintree, Massachusetts. His sister, Sally Renda of Kingston, Pennsylvania, also survives him. The burial will be held at a later date in the Mather Cemetery in Darien, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wake Robin Employee Assistance Fund, c/o Teri O’Brien, Business Operations Manager, 200 Wake Robin Dr., Shelburne, VT 05482 or to the Keewaydin Foundation – Lake Dunmore Scholarship Fund, Salisbury, VT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.