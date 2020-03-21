William Bean Holmes Jr. BROOKFIELD — William Bean Holmes Jr., 72, of Brookfield died Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born Aug. 1, 1947, in Randolph, the son of William B. Holmes Sr. and Vivian (Willey) Holmes. He was raised in Northfield and lived in Brookfield since 2002. William served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He had worked in road and highway construction and did small engine repair. William was married to Sheila Johnstone in Berlin on Dec. 21, 2018, and enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, playing cribbage and chess. Survivors include his wife, Sheila Holmes of Brookfield; son, William Fox of Barre; stepdaughters, Tracie Trim of Anthony, Florida, and Julie Sanchez of Brookfield; sisters, Anna Holmes of Northfield, Rose Baier of Brookfield, Charlene LaCroix of Northfield and Theresa Bartlett of Plainfield; stepdad, William Sharpe of Randolph who raised him to manhood; brother-in-law, Norm Johnstone of Mount Holly, Vermont; sister-in-law, Patricia Pomeroy of Chenango Forks, New York; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Vivian Sharpe; brothers, Alvin Holmes and Ray Sharpe. Graveside services with military honors in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center will be announced at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to Vermont Kidney Association, P.O. Box 244, Burlington, VT 05402. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
