William Bean Holmes Jr. BROOKFIELD — William Bean Holmes Jr., 72, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born Aug. 1, 1947, in Randolph, the son of Vivian (Willey) and William B. Holmes Sr. He was raised in Northfield. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Holmes worked in road and highway construction and did small engine repair. He married Sheila Johnstone in Berlin Dec. 21, 2018. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, playing cribbage and chess. Survivors include his wife of Brookfield; son, William Fox of Barre; stepdaughters, Tracie Trim of Anthony, Florida, and Julie Sanchez of Brookfield; sisters, Anna Holmes, Charlene LaCroix, both of Northfield, Rose Baier of Brookfield, and Theresa Bartlett of Plainfield; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Burial with military honors in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Vermont Kidney Association, P.O. Box 244, Burlington, VT 05402. Arrangements are by Day Funeral Home in Randolph. For online condolences, visit www.dayfunerals.com.
