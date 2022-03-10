William A. Sharpe BERLIN — William Arthur Sharpe, age 94, passed away at Woodridge Nursing Home on March 2, 2022. Bill, as he preferred to be called, was born in Barnard, Vermont, on Dec. 8, 1927, to Henry Glenn Sharpe and Mildred Mae Porter Sharpe. Bill was delivered into this world by his grandparents, Arthur G. Porter and Nellie Chadwick Porter, and he told many times about his grandfather delivering him. Bill was brought up to adulthood by his grandparents, whom he adored and many times said that he felt like they were his parents. Bill joined the Army and served as a Private in Germany in WWII and reenlisted to serve again in Germany in the Korean War. From a very young age, Bill worked in sawmills and on farms, until he found the thing that he loved to do the most, becoming a truck driver for Agway Grain Co. working out of Montpelier and Bradford, where he delivered to many farms in Vermont, New Hampshire and even into Maine. He also drove truck and did service work for a gas company out of Bradford. Bill married the love of his life, Vivian Holmes, on Sept. 12, 1970, and they made their home in Northfield and Bradford, and had many happy years together doing the things they loved to do together, fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with family, until her passing on Nov. 8. 2004. Bill is survived by a daughter, Theresa Bartlett (Bruce, of Plainfield; stepdaughters, Rose Baier and Charlene Lacroix, both of Northfield; also, two sisters, Pat Waite and Sylvia Longley, both of the Rutland area. Bill also had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, as well as nephews and nieces. As well as his wife, Vivian, parents, and grandparents, Bill was predeceased by a son, Roy Sharpe; stepsons, Alvin and Billy Holmes; stepdaughter, Ann Holmes; also, sisters, Connie Dwyer and Nellie Bridges. Burial will take place at a later date in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center.
