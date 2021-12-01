William A. Donahue BOLTON — William Arthur Donahue, 66, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Monica’s Catholic Church, 79 Summer St., Barre, on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. Spring burial will be in the Donahue family plot in St. Sylvester Cemetery in Websterville when conditions allow. For a full obituary, go to www.elmwoodmeunier.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.