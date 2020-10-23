“Wilbur” David Wright BERLIN — “Wilbur” David Wright, patriarch of a large and loving family, passed away stubbornly on his couch in the comfort of his home on Oct. 18, 2020. Wilbur was born June 30, 1954, in New Britain, Connecticut, and spent the first half of his life in Connecticut with his family and many, many, well-loved friends. Ultimately, in 1984, Wilbur landed in Vermont where he soon became “The Ice Cream Man” as he called himself, the proud mix master for Ben and Jerry’s Homemade Ice Cream; and he never regretted one minute of the 31 years that he was there. Two of Wilbur’s deepest passions were his love of stock car racing and his devotion to his American Legion families. He was a huge fan of NASCAR and hit every racetrack he possibly could across the country. He was especially drawn to American Legion Post 59 because of his deep love of country and there, he discovered more friendships and love than he would have ever imagined. He was so proud to be a part of the Legion community, their fundraising events, amusing (to say the least!) USO shows, playing Santa for the Nation Guard families, and playing Bad Santa for the Legion bartender parties (say no more!). His laughter and sense of humor brought so much light to any room he entered. Wilbur is survived by his lifelong partner, Linda; his daughter, Kathryn and husband Gary Harkness; son, Benjamin Wright and partner Jess; son, Matthew Wright; son, Christopher Wright and partner Vanessa; son, Eric Wright; son, Brooke Wright and wife Amanda; as well as many, many, beloved grandchildren, one great-grandson; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Norma Hornberger; and his firstborn son, Daniel. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wilbur’s name may be made to American Legion Post 59 in Waterbury, Vermont, or any American Legion of your choice. We will all miss you, “Grumpy Old Man,” but your love, your laughter and all the great memories will carry us through. That is all, Wilbur. Online condolences may be made at www.guareandsons.com. Calling hours will be held on Oct. 26, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Guare & Sons Funeral Home in Montpelier, Vermont.
