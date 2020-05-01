Wesley Everett Emmons WILLIAMSTOWN — Wesley Everett Emmons, 80 years old, of Williamstown, Vermont, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020, due to a non-COVID-19-related health problem. Wesley was born in Hinesburg, Vermont, born March 24, 1940, to Melvin and Ruth (Garvey) Emmons. Wesley worked for many years at Jones Brothers Granite, Capital Candy and R.G. Paving. Wesley enjoyed hunting, walking, watching his son tinker on cars, coaching and watching his son play baseball, visits and talks with his boys, long drives to nowhere, as well as spending time with his grandchildren. Wesley is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mavis (Sherman); sons, Tim Emmons and wife Sarah of Williamstown, Scott Emmons of Williamstown, and Chad and wife Tonia of Websterville; granddaughters, Chelsea, Kayla and Ashley; along with one great-granddaughter and three great-grandsons. He is also survived by his brothers, Wayne Emmons and wife Elizabeth of Waterbury, Vermont, Wendell Emmons and wife Bonnie of Powderville, South Carolina, Richard Emmons of Riverton, Vermont; sisters, Barbara Crawford of Websterville, Brenda Dunn Sherman of White River, Vermont, Sharon Edson and partner Steve Florucci of Barre. Wesley was predeceased by his parents, Melvin and Ruth; sisters, Betty Barnett, Sheryl Emmons and infant sister Beverly Emmons. At the request of Wesley, there will be no calling hours and a private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to your local food shelf in his name would be appreciated. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield assisted with the arrangements.
