Wesley A. Merriam MONTPELIER — Wesley Aiken Merriam died on Jan. 15, 2022, at Woodridge Nursing Home. Wes was born on May 11, 1930, to Carl Wesley Merriam and Maude Lillian (Aiken) Merriam. He graduated from North Troy High School in 1948 and from the University of Vermont in 1952. He then pursued graduate studies at Cornell University. In 1955, he began work as an entomologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Newark, New York, where he met and married Patricia Ann Hudson in 1958. They adopted three children, Robert, of Girard, Pennsylvania; Thomas, of Chaska, Minnesota; and Lisa, of San Clemente, California. Wes ended his career with USDA in Montpelier, retiring after nearly 32 years. He then worked for the Census Bureau and for the Vermont Historical Society as a weekend museum attendant. He later enjoyed traveling all over Vermont with his wife, Pat, filing and retrieving documents at town and city clerks, court clerks, and at the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office. Wes was predeceased by his parents and brother, Mervin. He is survived by his children and sister, Joyce McClane, of Cataumet, Massachusetts. A service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Guare & Sons Funeral Home on 30 School St., Montpelier, VT 05602. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
