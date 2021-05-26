Wendy J. Vossler BARRE — Wendy Jean Vossler died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at UVM McClure Respite House in Colchester. She was born May 12, 1968, in Cortland, New York, the daughter of Gene and Martha Vossler. She graduated in 1986 from Peoples Academy. Ms. Vossler retired after 20 years as manager at Simon’s Convenience Store in Montpelier. Previously, she was assistant manager at an area convenience store and a working manager of McDonald’s. Survivors include her wife of 20 years, Louise Fournier; her parents of Morrisville; her siblings, Steve of Maryland, Karin of Wolcott, Linda of Arizona, Cyndi Stucchi of East Africa; aunts, uncles, nieces, a nephew and cousins. She was predeceased by a sister, Kim. The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Elmore United Methodist Church with Pastor David Adams officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for McClure-Miller Respite House, to UVM Home Health & Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446. Arrangements are by Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.