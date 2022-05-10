Wendy Hodge TOPSHAM — Funeral services for Wendy Hodge, who died March 15, 2022, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at United Presbyterian Church in East Topsham, followed by burial in New East Topsham Cemetery and a reception at the Town Hall. The Rev. Candace Ricker will officiate. Arrangements are by Hale Funeral Home.
