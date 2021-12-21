Wendy A. Letourneau MORRISVILLE — Wendy Ann Letourneau, 61, a longtime resident, passed away at her son’s home with her family by her bedside. Born July 7, 1960, in Morrisville, she was the daughter of Edward and Beverly (Barrows) Godin. She attended Stowe Elementary School and graduated from Stowe High School. Following graduation, she made her home in Morrisville. Wendy was employed in Human Resources for Stowe Mountain Resort for several years and then Springer Miller/Jonas Software for 25 years where she was known to lend an ear or offer support. The holidays were always a special time for Wendy, both at home and at work, as well as in the community. She spent the holidays adopting families in the community through the Lamoille Family Center and was always taking the lead on the company holiday party. In her spare time, Wendy enjoyed spending with time her family and her four grandchildren. She loved nature and being outside, enjoyed many summers camping with her family and winters snowmobiling. She also enjoyed reading and spending time with animals – especially dogs – she was well-known for her love of dogs. Survivors include her daughter, Crystal Young and her partner, Dallas Hood, and their daughter, Olivia Hood, of Barre; and her son, Kelsey Letourneau and his wife, Hannah, and their children, Lily, Tessie and Isabelle Letourneau, also of Barre; her mother, Beverly Godin, of Stowe; as well as her brother, Rex Godin, of Kingston, New York. She was predeceased by her father, Edward Godin. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held in the Riverside Cemetery in Stowe in the spring at a date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Country Animal League, 16 Mountain View Meadow Road, Morrisville, VT 05661. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.