Wendell Carlton Fassett WILLIAMSTOWN — Wendell Carlton Fassett, 60, of Williamstown, Vermont, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends, after his courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Oct. 11, 1960, to Volney and Gloria (LaFountain) Fassett of Barre, Vermont. He was the fourth of seven children. He attended Spaulding High School, graduating in 1979. At the age of 19, he started his career at the Rock of ages in Graniteville, Vermont, retiring 40 years later. He also raced at Thunder Road in Barre in the flying tiger division until 1985. He loved fishing, both offshore as well as ice fishing, hunting, go-karting, football and NASCAR. He will be FOREVER LOVED and MISSED by all. Wendell is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Tammy L. (Trombley) Fassett of Williamstown; a daughter, Melissa and husband Jon LaForest of Barre; sons, Gregory Fassett and Zachary Fassett, both of Williamstown; a sister, Sharon and husband Lynn Barrows of Northfield, Vermont; also brothers, Sheridan and wife Jan Fassett of Williamstown and Brendan and wife Sue Fassett of Florida. A celebration of life will be held at the Canadian Club in Barre on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. Dishes are welcome. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
