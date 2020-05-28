Wendall Robert Baldwin EAST MONTPELIER — Wendall Robert Baldwin, 83, formerly of East Montpelier, died May 6, 2020, in Gold Hill, Oregon. Born Feb. 23, 1937, to Cecil Henry Baldwin and Christina Mable (Gidney) Baldwin (both deceased). Attended one-room school, graduating from Montpelier High School in 1956. A member of Vermont National Guard for six years. Married Joan Witham Oct. 17, 1959, and was the proud father of Jenny, Julie, Robert. Wendall was a contractor, builder of many custom homes in the Montpelier area. In 1970, moved to Redding, California, and thence to Applegate Valley, Oregon where he pursued custom home construction. Built seven personal homes with wife, Joan, the last in 2007, along with many homes for clients. Wendall was an all-around handyman, builder, hunter and fisherman. Whatever needed to be done. Survivors, wife Joan, three children, sister Rose Cooley, grandchildren, cousins. Predeceased by sister Cecelia, brother Henry, grandson Brandon. Wendall is buried next to his grandson in cemetery built by him on his daughter's ranch.
