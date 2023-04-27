Welles P. Levins RUTLAND — Welles Patrick Levins passed away in the arms of his parents peacefully on March 25, 2023. He was born at 4:22 A.M. and passed away at 9:24 P.M. on the same day. During his brief visit on earth, he enjoyed listening to books read by his mom and dad, cuddling with his blanket, and being held close by his parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents. Surviving are Welles’ parents Matthew and Bryanna Levins of Rutland, paternal grandparents Bridget Gilligan and Mark Levins of Rutland, and maternal grandparents Cathy and Kevin duPont of Marshfield. Welles is also survived by seven aunts and uncles, as well as seven cousins, and countless other loving friends. The Levins Family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff members at Rutland Regional and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Centers for the love and care they provided to Welles during his time with us. A private celebration of life will be held for close friends and family at a date later this spring to be determined.
