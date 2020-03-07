Wayne Vincent Staples MIDDLEBURY — Wayne Vincent Staples lost a five-year battle with Alzheimer’s on Feb. 27, 2020, in Middlebury, Vermont. He arrived in the world on July 8, 1942, in Northfield, Vermont. He was a surprise to everyone except his mother who, at age 42, was unable to convince anyone she was pregnant with her eighth child. Wayne grew up spending time between the house on South Street and the family farm. He loved skiing, driving fast cars and getting into mischief with his friends. In the 1970s, Wayne was known best as “Mr. Staples,” Northfield’s hippie art teacher with the big beard. In the 1980s, he was part of the coolest group of coworkers ever at Vermont Castings in Randolph. Wayne was an award-winning painter and a photographer. Through his artwork, he was able to share his amazing vision of the world. Wayne loved to be a winner and routinely took money from his friends at poker games and during March Madness. He was a diehard Red Sox fan. During the 1986 Series, he got out the champagne too early in Game 6 so he was forced to follow strict “no-jinxing rules” in 2004. He was overjoyed to see the curse broken and the Sox reign as champions once more. Wayne’s greatest joy in life was being surrounded by the people he loved and telling many, many fantastic stories about their adventures together. He talked the most, laughed the loudest, danced the longest and was always the life of the party. The world will not be the same without him. Wayne is survived by his daughter, Heather Smith of Traverse City, Michigan, her husband, Caleb, and his beloved grandchildren, Rowin and Katahdin; his partner, Sheila McEntee of Vergennes, her sons, Eric and Scott (Karen), and her grandchildren, Ryan and Justin; his big sisters, Ruthene Doncourt and Deborah (Ralph) LeFebvre; many nieces and nephews and friends whom he adored. Donations in his memory can be made to Project Independence - Elderly Services Inc. of Middlebury or the charity of your choice. A celebration of his life will take place this summer.
