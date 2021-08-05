Wayne R. Eastman WILLIAMSTOWN — Wayne R. Eastman, 54, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his home in Williamstown. He was born Oct. 21, 1966, the son of Allen and Janet (Davidson) Eastman. He is a 1985 graduate of Northfield High School and later continued his education at the Randolph Vocational Center, where he completed two years of culinary arts training. Wayne had extensive experience in the entertainment industry as a crew chief, designing, setting up and building stages for such shows as "CanCan," "Peter Pan" and "Flickers," to name a few. He is survived by his mother, Janet Davidson Eastman, of Northfield; father, Allen Eastman, of Hernando, Florida; twin siblings, Larry Eastman, of Northfield; Terry Lynn Hill, of Roxbury. In keeping with his wishes, there are no calling hours. A private inurnment will take place in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Northfield at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to a charity of one’s choice. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting with the arrangements.
