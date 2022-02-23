Wayne L. King BARRE — Wayne L. King, 60, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at home with his family at his bedside. Born on Sept. 2, 1961, in Montpelier, he was the son of Margaret and Donald Thurber. He attended local elementary and high schools. On Aug. 25, 1980, he enlisted in the Vermont Army National Guard. From 1980 until 2006, he served as a member of the Service Battery, 1st Battalion, 86th Field Artillery unit. From 2006-2008, he served with Golf Company (Field Artillery Field Service Company) 186th Brigade Support Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team; 2008-2009 with Detachment 1, Company A (Distribution), 186th Brigade Support Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team; and lastly from 2009-2022, with Alpha Company (Distribution) 186th Brigade Support Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain). He achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class. On June 18, 1988, he married June Wagner at Fisk Memorial UMC in Natick, Massachusetts. They made their first home in Natick before moving to Milton, Massachusetts, and eventually settling in Barre, Vermont. Wayne was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Berlin. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working on cars and on computers. He also enjoyed helping friends, family and community members in need. He was known as “Mr. Fix-it,” and even if he didn’t know how to do something, he would figure it out and get it done. His friends called him Space Monkey and Kinger, both names he proudly accepted. Just sayin.’ Survivors include his wife, June King, of Barre; his daughters, Whitney Jones and husband Jason, of Williamstown, Crystal Woodworth and husband Jason, of Enfield, Connecticut, and Deanna Barrows and husband James, of Plainfield; four grandchildren, Carter Jones, McKenzie Jones, Kolton Jones and Macie Woodworth, who referred to him as Papa and sometimes even Grumpa; his four-legged best friend and partner in crime, Lily King, of Barre; his father, Donald Thurber; his siblings, Lori Thurber, of Williamstown, Walter King and wife Brenda, of Barre, Doreen Estes and husband Thomas, of East Barre, Misty Thurber and partner Justin Edson, of West Topsham, and Lou Thurber and wife Cathy, of Barre Town; his bonus daughters, Iris Beede, of Washington, Vermont, and Amanda Mastrangelo, of Saint Matthews, South Carolina; as well as 30 nieces and nephews and many cousins. In addition to his grandparents and his mother, Margaret Thurber, he was predeceased by his sisters, Rebecca King and Cathy Harkness; and his brother, Donald "Donnie" Thurber. The service to honor his life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Berlin Armory, 363 Fisher Road, Berlin. Following the service, at 11:30 a.m., there will be a life celebration also at the Armory. Inurnment will take place in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.