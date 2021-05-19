Wayne J. Sprague CHELSEA — Wayne Joseph Sprague, 50, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, surrounded by the love of his family, at his home in Chelsea, Vermont. He was born Aug. 14, 1970, in Mount Kisco, New York, the son of Wayne W. and Deborah A. (Dorton) Sprague. He came to Chelsea at a young age, to live with his grandparents, Al and Betty Sprague. He attended school in Chelsea, graduating in 1990 from Chelsea High School. On Sept. 12, 1998, he married Dawn Lund in the Chelsea West Hill Church. They lived all their married life in Chelsea, where they raised their two daughters. Wayne had worked many years for his grandfather’s painting business. For the last 20 years, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural route mail carrier. He was a member of the Chelsea Grange and had worked security at the Tunbridge Fair. He was the head of the Chelsea T-ball teams for many years while his girls were young, along with coaching elementary and middle school soccer for the Chelsea children. He enjoyed soccer, fishing, camping and cars. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Sprague, his two daughters, Katya Sprague and Marina Sprague, all of Chelsea; a sister, April (Sprague) Bushey, and three half-sisters, all living in Vermont. He was predeceased by his parents and his grandparents, Al and Betty Sprague. Memorial calling hours will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pavilion Building on the Tunbridge Fairgrounds, Tunbridge, Vermont. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 5 p.m., also at the Pavilion Building on the Tunbridge Fairgrounds, with Pastor Bill Smith officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, One Medical Center Drive, HB7070, Lebanon, NH 03756-0001. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.