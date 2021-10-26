Wayne I. Morse MONTPELIER — Wayne I. Morse, 92, was granted his final wish as he passed peacefully from this life on Oct. 23, 2021, at The Gary Residence where he had lived for the past four years. Born Aug. 11, 1929, the son of Ira A. and Eva Davis Morse, Wayne grew up in the fifth-generation of Morses who lived on the ancestral farm in Calais which was homesteaded by his great-great-grandparents. He had an early innate interest in manual labor, operating equipment, and took a natural liking to farm work. In his youth, he enjoyed trapping and selling pelts. He helped with getting in wood, enjoyed timbering and being in the woods. When Wayne was 9 years old, he had the unique opportunity to travel the United States with his parents through the winter months. His mother, a former teacher, homeschooled him while the open road was his classroom for almost five months. She chronicled this trip along with others in “Winter Sojourns,” a manuscript that family members read to this day. Wayne attended Maple Corner School in Calais and one year at Montpelier High School. At Maple Corner, recess was a favorite time to slip away to Curtis Pond and watch men cut blocks of ice in winter. He enjoyed participating in the annual wildflower contest, a school tradition which spanned generations, and won prizes on more than one occasion. He graduated from the Vermont School of Agriculture (now VTC) in Randolph Center in 1945. In 1955, he received a GED Certificate and subsequently studied at Vermont Technical College. He served on the Calais School Board for 11 years. In his early years, Wayne farmed on the family farm in Calais. In 1950, he married Elizabeth Rogers, of Barre. Wayne later was employed with Granite City Cooperative Creamery in Barre in a variety of capacities. He most enjoyed driving the Boston run in Old 19 (see photo circa 1955), taking milk products to Boston and bringing back supplies for the creamery. In the mid-'50s, Wayne and Elizabeth cut the timber to build their home and business on the County Road in Calais. They established Cozy Corner Gardens by purchasing and moving greenhouses from Brattleboro and Barre and operated that business for over 50 years. In 1965, Wayne joined IBM in Essex Junction where he was employed until his retirement in 1992. His work involved processing silicone encapsulates. He traveled to Maine, Virginia, Quebec and France to assist the company in those processes. Wayne also helped Elizabeth in the operation of Evergreen’s Chalet, a bed and breakfast. Wayne was most comfortable behind the wheel of a moving vehicle, whether a tractor, car or truck. He learned to drive on the farm, well before he had a driver’s license. He enjoyed sharing his list of over 80 vehicles he had owned over his lifetime. Oh, the stories he told! After he retired, he and Liz took to the backroads of Vermont, often scouring antique shops for treasures. When it came time to give up driving, he owned his third red Mini-cooper. Wayne was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Morse; brother, George Morse; and sisters, Ella Morse Maynard and Harriet Morse Gallagher. He is survived by his son, Benjamin Morse and spouse Christine Morse, of Essex Junction; daughter, Rebecca Morse and spouse Georjean Seeliger, of Fairbanks, Alaska; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. It was Wayne’s wish that there be no calling hours or service. Arrangements are in the care of Guare and Sons Funeral Home. Interment will be in the family plot in Calais. The family would like to thank the staff of The Gary Residence and staff and volunteers of Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for their friendship, care and service. They also thank the private duty caregivers from Hands at Home and TLC Homecare who assisted during his final days. Contributions in Wayne’s memory may be sent to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641.
