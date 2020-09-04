Wayne H. Chaffee, Jr. EAST ORANGE — Wayne H. Chaffee Jr., 82, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at home. He was born Nov. 3, 1937, in Websterville, the son of Wayne Harry Chaffee Sr. and Edwina Chaffee. Wayne spent 40 years working in the granite industry. He loved playing baseball and was an avid Yankees fan. He was nicknamed “Zip” for his notorious arm pitching a baseball. Wayne was also an avid race fan as well. Between he and his family, you couldn’t show up at Bear Ridge Speedway without seeing the Chaffee clan. When Wayne wasn’t racing, hunting, playing horseshoes or logging, he was probably having a cold Bud Light with his buddies and family. He enjoyed helping anyone and everyone, especially his neighbors. Survivors include his sister, Barb Peterson and half-sisters, Joanne Cooper, Isola Washburn, Joyce Clark and Linda Dexter; his daughter, Brenda Farnham and husband Kevin; son, David Chaffee and wife, Cindy; daughter, Joanne Chaffee and partner, Kevin Longto; daughter, Diane Chaffee and partner, Dan Kraus; son, Brian Chaffee; and daughter-in-law, Jenn Sleeper Chaffee; grandchildren, Kevin and partner, Kelly, Sabrina, Eric and partner Molly, Mike, Ashley, Rose and partner Josh, Kelsie and Kaitlyn; and great-grandchildren, Lucas, Madison, Brooklyn, Chase, Cameron, Braxton, and Marlee. Wayne was predeceased by his wife, Linda Covey Chaffee in 2007, and brothers, Rabbit Chaffee, Craige Chaffee, and stepmother Jean Chaffee. A memorial celebration will be held at David and Cindy Chaffee's home at 4469 East Orange Road, West Topsham, on Sept. 13 at noon. Arrangements are by Hale Funeral Home in Bradford.
