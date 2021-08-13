Wayne Babcock WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Wayne Babcock, retired Executive Director of Vermont Fire Service Training and former Fire Chief for Chelsea, Vermont, and Washington, Vermont, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at age 83, at his daughter's home. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the director of the Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont.
