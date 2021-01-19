Wayna G. Ferris BARRE TOWN — Wayna Giovannina Ferris, 99, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in the Serenity Lounge at Mayo Healthcare. Born on Dec. 23, 1921, in the Italian north end of Barre, she was the daughter of Mary (Gervasi) and Leonardo Spagnoli. She did not start speaking in English until she went to school. Wayna broke her leg when she was 9 and developed osteomyelitis. She was in Boston hospitals for nine years having multiple surgeries with the chance that she would never be able to walk, but she did. She graduated from Spaulding High School, started a family, learned to drive a car, and had a long career as a credit manager for Sears. On Aug. 31, 1946, Wayna married Maurice “Bob” Ferris. In their retirement, they were able to take many bus trips and traveled to Hawaii, England and Ireland. They moved to Mayo Residential (formerly Manor) in September 2012 from their South Barre home of 61 years. Wayna lost the love of her life, Bob, in October 2013. Wayna was an avid reader until her sight diminished. She enjoyed taking pictures of her family, sewing, cooking, watching C-SPAN, her grandchildren and going to their events. Survivors include her son, Leonard Ferris and his wife, Sheryl (Hurd), of Fairfax; her grandchildren, Sara Ferris Howard and her husband, Nathan, also of Fairfax, and Marc Ferris and his wife, Amanda (Brown), of Waterbury; great-grandchildren, Anna and Lily Howard; and her sister, Leonora Conti of Barre City. In addition to her husband, Maurice Ferris, she was predeceased by her parents. A funeral service to honor and celebrate her life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mayo Health Care, 71 Richardson St., Northfield, VT 05663. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
