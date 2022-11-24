Warren Tripp SOUTH BARRE — Warren Tripp, 85, of Howard Street passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin with his family at his bedside. Born on October 15, 1937, in Connecticut, he was the third son of Percy and Rena (Bunnell) Tripp. Warren was educated well, first by a single teacher through all of Hebron grade school, and then at Bristol high school. He was admitted to University of New Hampshire, as well as to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), in Troy, NY, and he went there. He was invited to meetings of Intervarsity Christian Fellowship. He was encouraged by friendship, and the message that he heard in church was clear in a way that soon solicited his devotion to God, his great and loving Father. As he reflected on these encounters with his friends, he became convinced to live with similar kindness. Warren’s love has been genuine, and a strong example of honest devotion and hope. His family is profoundly indebted to him. During a subsequent summer he met Frances Frost while working in NH; afterwards they were married August 28, 1957. After graduating from RPI in 1958, with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering, they moved to Columbia Bible College where he graduated in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree in Divinity. Warren worked for the Vermont Agency of Transportation in the Design Division from 1962 to 1963, he then transferred to the Structures Division in 1963 and in 1983 he became an Engineer in the Structures Division until his retirement in 1999. He was a Registered Professional Civil Engineer and as such was a member of the AASHTO (American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials) where he served on the Bridges and Structures Subcommittee; and he was also a member of AASHTO’s Technical Subcommittee on Structural Steel. Warren had been a member of the Websterville Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Groton. He was presently a member of the Bible Baptist Church of Berlin. Survivors include his wife Jacqueline Tripp; his son-in-law Steve Hudson; his grandchildren Nick Hudson and his wife, Amanda; Brian Hudson and his wife, Esther; and Amy (Hudson) Pickens and her husband, Jon; as well as four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife Frances, his daughter Martha and his brothers. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Bible Baptist Church, 68 Vine Street, Berlin. Family and friends may call on Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. Interment will take place in the Spring of 2023. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.