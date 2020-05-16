Wanita Curtis Raspe MONTPELIER — Wanita Curtis Raspe was taken into the loving arms of the Lord on Thursday, May 14, 2020, after a short illness. Born on Oct. 23, 1951, to Hiram N. and Ruth (Seabury) Curtis, she lived the majority of her life in Montpelier, attending Montpelier schools and graduating from Montpelier High School in 1969. Following graduation, Wanita joined National Life Insurance Co. of Vermont, where she worked for 26 years. Following her retirement from National Life, Wanita worked at various other positions in the central Vermont area. In 1973, Wanita met the love of her life, Peter Raspe. They married in 1974, enjoying 46 years together. Wanita enjoyed cooking, crocheting, motorcycle riding, long rides in their Mustang convertible and spending time with family. She particularly enjoyed trips to Maine. Wanita was an avid sports fan and sports mom. Wanita is lovingly remembered by her husband, Peter Raspe; her daughter, Krista M. Grasso and husband John; grandchildren, Hanna and Michael; her son, Josef W.H. Raspe and wife Hollie; grandchildren, Cameron, Emma, Anneliese and Natalie; and also remembered by her brother, Howard Curtis; as well as several nephews and nieces. Lastly, Wanita will be missed by her ever faithful canine companion, Kali. A graveside service will be held in the Berlin Corners Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The memorial to honor and celebrate her life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. Arrangements are by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
