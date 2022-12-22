Wanda J. Baril BERLIN — Wanda J. Baril, 82, a former long-time resident passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Heaton Woods Nursing Home in Montpelier with her daughter by her side. Born on February 15, 1940, in Burlington, she was the daughter of Finley and Winnie (Hayward) MacKenzie. She attended Williamstown Elementary School and graduated from Williamstown High School in 1958. On October 14, 1961, she married Andy Baril in the St. Edwards Catholic Church in Williamstown. Following their marriage, they made their home in Berlin. They later divorced. Wanda then moved to Montpelier and lived there until 1986 when she moved back to Berlin, making her home with her life partner Joe Sancibrian. Joe passed away in 2010. Wanda was employed by the National Life Insurance Company for over 40 years, while there she held many positions including working in the Human Resource Department. In 1979 she became the company's first Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Compliance Officer. She also served as the Director of Human Resources and as a Development Consultant for the company before working in the Legal Department as a Market Conduct and Compliance Analyst. In her spare time, Wanda made enormous contributions to the community at large. Volunteering started early for Wanda as she was encouraged by her co-workers at National Life to get involved in the community work that the organization supported. This perhaps, unknowingly kicked off a lifetime of volunteering for Wanda. It took someone else recognizing the potential she had to give back to the community and encouraging her to do so. She volunteered with the Central Vermont Medical Center Auxiliary for 15 years in a variety of roles, including serving as President for 6 of those years. In 2009 she was named Auxiliary Person of the Year. She was also involved in the Montpelier Kiwanis Club and the Barre/Hardwick/Kiwanis Foundation of New England for a long time until 2019. Wanda was named the 2018 Citizen of the Year by the Montpelier Rotary Club. Wanda was also involved in the National Life (later Granite Hills) Credit Union for several years, holding many volunteer positions. She was a volunteer with the American Red Cross for years as well and devoted many hours in her role as a liaison on the Emergency Management Team as well as a manager of the emergency shelter. Wanda always went above and beyond to make sure that the necessary supplies were on hand in order to provide a safe haven for citizens in an emergency. She also staffed the Red Cross tent at the annual Vermont Corporate Cup Challenge and State Agency Race and was a dedicated committee member of the corporate challenge for over 20 years. In 2016, the Town of Berlin dedicated the annual report to Wanda for her service to the town, her contributions made the town a stronger and better community. Speaking of community, she was involved in the annual Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice fashion show for many years. Wanda was also involved in The Green Mountain United Way Team as both a volunteer and a staff member at various times through the decades, but her lasting work here in our five-county region had been as a volunteer. When Wanda was asked about volunteering her answer highlighted how the times have changed and the way to make positive change has only become more important. She told people that volunteering added value to her life, it was her opportunity to give back to the community and help people and in the end, it gave her knowledge and also made her feel good to give back. Volunteering was an integral part of her life. Survivors include her daughter Deanna Baril and her significant other Adrien Laroche of Cambridge, VT; her sister Jane Blanchard of Florida; her brothers Peter Hommel and his wife, Jeannie also of Florida, and Steve Hommel and his wife, Sue of Vermont; several cousins, a sister-in-law, and Joe’s children Brad and Stacia Sancibrian as well as extended family. She will be sadly missed by all. A special thank you goes to the staff at Heaton Woods and also the staff of Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Wanda and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Family and friends may call on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
