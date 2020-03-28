Walter Morse, Sr. BARRE TOWN – Walter Morse Sr., 81, a longtime resident of Jensen Road, passed away peacefully at his home recently. His family was with him at his bedside. Born on July 29, 1938, in Randolph, he was the son of Horace and Merle (Wight) Morse. He attended local schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1956. Following his schooling, Walter enlisted in the Vermont Army National Guard, where he served with distinction before being honorably discharged. In fall 1960, Walter married the love of his life, Patricia Owen, in Barre. The two made their home in Barre Town, where they raised their three children, and spent the next 57 years together. They loved spending time playing cards with their friends, and going dancing at the Canadian Club. Patricia passed away in 2018. Walter spent most of his adult life as a dairy farmer — an occupation that he loved. When he wasn’t farming, he enjoyed going hunting and fishing in his free time. He was also a member of the American Legion and Barre Masonic Lodge. Survivors his include his three children, Walter Morse Jr., Wendy Dickinson and Jodi Rossi and their spouses; his grandchildren, Heather, Kristina, Joshua, Dante and Samantha, as well as six great-grandchildren. He also leaves six brothers and sisters. A graveside service to honor and celebrate Walter’s life will be held in the Wilson Cemetery in Websterville at the convenience of the family in the spring. Memorial contributions in Walter’s name may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.