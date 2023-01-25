Walter M. Staples MORRISVILLE — Walter M. Staples, 64, of Morrisville, Vermont, passed away suddenly on December 23, 2022, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville. Walter was born April 22, 1958, in Northfield, Vermont, the son of Stanley D. Staples and Olga (Jellinek) Staples. He graduated from Northfield High School in 1976 and attended Vermont College/Norwich University. In his early years Walter loved the outdoors and exploring the woods. Growing up on a family farm meant lots of hard work, and with the passing of his father in 1971, Walter took on a good share of responsibility of work on the farm. While there was lots of work, Walter found time for his favorite pastimes, which were playing music with a garage band and hunting for antique bottles. In Walter’s later years he was a resident of Copley House in Morrisville, a caring, compassion home where he was respected and loved. Walter enjoyed his communications with staff, getting vacation postcards, and especially enjoyed his trips in the community. Despite Walter’s mental health issues, he was known for his sense of humor, his kindness to others, and his love of music. He enjoyed sharing his musical talents with his friends at Copley House, and he found joy in things that are often taken for granted. He is survived by his sister, Lora Staples Evans, husband David, of Williamstown, niece, Linda Vaio, step-nieces Jessica Evans and Cheyanne Martin-Evans, nephew Peter Evans, step-nephews John Evans and Joseph Evans, and several grandnieces, step-grandnieces, and step-grandnephew. He was predeceased by his father in 1971 and mother in 2007. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
