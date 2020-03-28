Walter J. Lang BARRE TOWN — Walter J. Lang, 69, a longtime resident of Osborne Road, passed away at his home after a long struggle with pancreatic cancer on March 26, 2020. His wife Theresa and daughter Jessica were with him at his bedside. Born on May 13, 1950, in Hardwick, he was the son of Joseph and Margaret (Hodgdon) Lang. Walter was a very loving husband and father, always trying his best to provide for his family. Even in his last days he wanted to make sure things were in place for them. Throughout his years, Walter worked many jobs. The longest of those was working as a mechanic for the Vermont Agency of Transportation in White River Junction for the last 20 years. He was planning to retire in May of this year on his 70th birthday. He leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Theresa; his daughter Jessica; two sisters and one brother. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and great-nieces, as well as his best friend Butch Lakin and his sister-in-law, Sue Haskins, who was like a sister to him. A memorial service to honor and celebrate Walter’s life will be held at the convenience of the family later in the spring. Memorial contributions in Walter’s name may be made to the National Life Cancer Treatment Center, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, VT 05602, or Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home in Barre is in charge of the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
