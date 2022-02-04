Walter H. Benson SOUTH ROYALTON — Walter H. Benson, 78, died peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Sunday evening, Jan. 30, 2022. He was born March 27, 1943, at home in Royalton, Vermont, the son of Howard and Ruby (Rand) Benson. He attended school in South Royalton, graduating in 1961 from South Royalton High School. On March 7, 1964, he married Rubina Hayward, of Corinth, Vermont. They had two children, Michael Benson and Lisa Benson Cilley. Following graduation, Walt worked at Indian Head Plywood in Bethel, Vermont, for two years. After marrying, he worked at the Chelsea Co-op for two years and for 27 years as a carpenter foreman at Hawk Mountain Construction in Pittsfield, Vermont. He later worked for Albee/O’Hara and O’Hara/Gercke before retiring in 2002. Once retired, his passion lay in utilizing his skills to lend a helping hand to friends and family. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Among his greatest accomplishments were the homes he built, including two of which he built for himself and Rubina, as well as his family’s beloved camp in Corinth. He is survived by his wife, Rubina Benson, of South Royalton; his son, Michael Benson (Linda), of Leesburg, Florida; his daughter, Lisa Cilley (Dennis), of Tunbridge, Vermont; four grandchildren, Chad Benson, Devin Cilley (Mariah), Darren Cilley (Renee) and Sierra Benson; two great-grandsons, Landin Benson and Davis Cilley, a brother, Leon Benson (Sue), and a sister, Marion Whitney (Paul), all of South Royalton; and several sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins; and many friends. He was predeceased by his parents; four brothers, Daniel Benson, Hugh Benson, Stanley Benson and Edwin Benson; seven sisters, Barbara English, Virginia Whitham, Rachel Wight, Anna Smith, Madeline Kellogg, Carol LaFramboise and Freda Benson. Calling hours will be held Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at the Boardway & Cilley Funeral Home, 300 Vt. Route 110, Chelsea, Vermont. A funeral service will be held later this spring. Memorial contributions may be made to Norris Cotton Center, One Medical Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayilley.com.
