Walter H. Benson SOUTH ROYALTON — A celebration of the life of Walter H. Benson, 78, who died Jan. 30, 2022, will be held Friday, June 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the family’s camp, 9 Heath Road in Corinth, Vermont. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. followed by a potluck barbecue. This is a casual attire, outdoor rain or shine, event. Bring a favorite dish to share and lawn chairs to help the family celebrate Walt’s life. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.