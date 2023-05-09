Waldo J. Mugford BARRE TOWN — Waldo J. Mugford, 83, of Maplewood Avenue passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin. Born on August 25, 1939, in Montpelier, he was the son of Elmer and Pearl (Williamson) Mugford. He attended East Montpelier Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1957. On June 10, 1961, he married Lucille Bailey in the First Baptist Church in Barre. Following their marriage, they made their home in Barre Town. Lucille passed away on January 25, 2023. Waldo was the owner and shop manager of M&W Polishing for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, dancing, making wine, playing cribbage, spending time with his family as well as time spent at his camp on Woodbury Lake and going to hunting camp. He was a lifetime member of the Canadian Club of Barre and a long-time member of the Barre and Montpelier Country Clubs. Survivors include his sons Bret Mugford and his wife, Brunella of East Montpelier; Brice Mugford and his wife, Marie of Barre; and Jeff Mugford and his wife, Joanne of Riverton; and his daughter Melodie Kuban and her husband, Edward of Barre; 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; as well as his sister Donna Taylor and his brother Wayne Mugford both of Barre, VT and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Don Mugford. Family and friends may call on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Resident Activities Fund, Woodridge Nursing Home, 142 Woodridge Drive, Berlin, VT 05602.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.