Wade T. Morse DUXBURY — Wade Thompson Morse, 82, a lifelong resident of Duxbury, passed away at Chestnut Place in Berlin on Sunday Nov. 13, 2022. Born in Burlington, on March 24, 1940, he was the son of the late Ralph C. and Sylvia M. (Goad) Morse. He was previously married to Maxine “Mickey” F. (Fernandez) Rouelle. On Oct. 29, 1982, he married Susan Ann (DeForge) Thayer in Waterbury who predeceased him on Dec. 26, 2016. Wade was a 1958 graduate of Waterbury High School. In his youth he served on the Sugarbush ski patrol where he fell in love with skiing. He started his working career owning and operating several local service stations in Waterbury. In his early 20’s Wade proudly raced his own car ‘Number 62’ at Thunder Road in Barre. Before founding his own automotive repair business at the corner of routes 2 & 100 in Moretown, Wade's Auto Service, he worked as a Deputy Sheriff for the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. As a lifelong entrepreneur, he founded Mountain Valley Enterprises and owned and operated many other small businesses over the years under it. His last venture was owning and operating an Arnold’s Bread route for several years. Upon selling, Wade continued to work at the bakery drop in the office until health issues prevented him from continuing. Wade served in the Vermont Army National Guard and was a member of the Waterbury Rotary Club. He also served the community of Duxbury as town moderator for 32 years, following his father’s 30 years of service. Wade was elected to the board of Selectman for the town, and worked as the road foreman in the early to mid-1980’s. In his leisure time, he enjoyed brook fishing, maintaining his property, and had a love for animals that started as a young boy with his farm animals, then later with his many cats and dogs. Wade loved to read all the local newspapers, often with WDEV on in the background. Wade is survived by his children, Wendy Welch and her husband, Jim, of Duxbury, Eric Morse, of Berlin; his stepchildren Nicole Thayer, of Duxbury, Michael Thayer and his wife, Jennifer, of Barre; seven grandchildren Caleb, Courtney, Deseriee, Connor, Cody, Madison and Jaiden; 2 great grandchildren; his brother in law Gerald Marshall, of Duxbury; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. Wade was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Marshall. Graveside services will be held from the Duxbury Corner Cemetery in the spring of 2023. For those who wish, memorial gifts in Wade's name may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society PO Box 687 Montpelier, VT 05601 or online at centralvermonthumane.org. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
