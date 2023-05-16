Wade T. Morse DUXBURY — A graveside service for Wade T. Morse, 82, of Duxbury, will be held on Saturday May 20th, 2023, at 2:00 pm from the Duxbury Corner Cemetery (5977 VT Rte 100 Waterbury). Wade passed away on November 13, 2022. Please join the family in celebrating the life of Wade.
