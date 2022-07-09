W. David Merrill Joyce C. Merrill HARDWICK — Joint Memorial Services for W. David Merrill who died February 11, 2022 and his beloved wife, Joyce C. Merrill who died April 7, 2022 will be held at 11AM on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the United Church of Hardwick with Rev. Dr. Evelyn Lavelli officiating. Their burials will immediately follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick. Visiting hours will be held from 5-8 PM. on Friday July 22nd, at the Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com
