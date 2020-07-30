Virginia Mae Brimblecombe EAST BARRE — Virginia Mae "Ginger" Brimblecombe of East Barre, Vermont, passed away on July 27, 2020, at Central Vermont Medical Center, due to natural causes. Ginger attended Plainfield High School where she graduated in 1960. In the same year, she married her beloved husband, Stanley Brimblecombe, whom she was married to for 47 years before his passing in 2007. After high school, she started working as a financial banking administrator for People’s United Bank, and then followed that with working for Central Vermont Land Trust for 10 years. Ginger was a member of the Canadian Club and the Barre Legion. When able, you could find her at the beach in Wells, Maine. She loved the ocean. If she was not found on the beach, you could find her shopping throughout all of the stores nearby. She loved collecting any kind of dolls, sewing and spending time making crafts for her beloved family and others. Any chance she could have, she would begin dancing as she had a true love for this. Ginger was predeceased by her father, Paul Brown; her brother, Reginald Brown; her husband, Stanley Brimblecombe; and their son, Scott Brimblecombe. She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Brown; longtime partner, Dawin Parker; her sisters, Elaine Dutil (Marcel) of Plainfield, Vermont, Shirley Boardman (Jerry Kennet) of Plainfield, Vermont, Bonnie Millard (Moe) of Barre, Vermont, Kathy Cochran (Kendall) of Berlin, Vermont, Pauline Hull (Larry) of Berlin, Vermont, and Cindy Davis (Kevin Rand) of East Calais, Vermont. Ginger was such a happy-spirited person who loved her family and friends with all of her heart, and she will be greatly missed. Arrangements are being made through Guare and Sons Funeral Home. A graveside service to honor Ginger’s life will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Plainmont Cemetery in East Montpelier, Vermont. Please bring your own chairs and masks if able in order to help with social distancing.
