Virginia L. LaFlamme NORTHFIELD — Virginia L. LaFlamme, 66, lost her courageous battle with COPD on Monday, May 29, 2023 at her home with her family; Melissa, Dan, Betty, Deborah, and Tim by her side. She was born on November 17, 1956, the daughter of Leon and Estella (Donald) Rouelle. She attended St. Michael’s School and later Union 32 High School. Virginia worked many different jobs in the area including at Cumberland Farms and Darn Tough in Northfield. Virginia was proud of many challenges in her life, none more so than surviving breast Cancer. She beat cancer during the most challenging times of the COVID 19 pandemic. This was a battle she valiantly won. Survivors include her children; Dan Armstrong of Websterville, and Melissa Armstrong of Northfield; her siblings, Elizabeth Pregent of Barre, Ramona Rouelle of Tennessee, Timothy Rouelle of Barre, Forrest Rouelle, and Richard Rouelle of East Calais. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert “Buzz” LaFlamme. Living with COPD was a real struggle for Virginia. Her final wish was for her friends, family and everyone to stop smoking. For help, please contact the Vermont Quit Hotline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or visit www.802quits.org. Calling hours will be held from 6:00-8:00 on Friday, June 2nd at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Berlin, VT 05641 or visit www.cvhhh.org to donate online. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
