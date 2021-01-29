Virginia L. Guy LAKE PLACID, Fla. — Virginia Lee Guy, 74, Vermont native and resident of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Jan. 9, 2021, following a brief illness. Ginny was born to the late William and Vera Guy, Sept. 9, 1946, in Barre, Vermont. Ginny was a graduate of Spaulding High School and received her degree in business from Champlain College. After 50 years of raising her family in Vermont, she moved to Lake Placid, Florida, to care for her parents. Ginny will be remembered for her uncanny ability to tap into the interests of anyone she met. She spent many days of her youth with her Aunt Harriet who navigated her through the gnarled branches of the family tree that led her to a lifelong pursuit of genealogy. She adored cats who we know are patiently waiting for her by the Rainbow Bridge. She is survived by her sons, David Schalk of Colchester, Vermont, and Thomas Schalk of Lake Placid, Florida; grandchildren, Christopher Schalk and Jessica Schalk of Lake Placid, Florida, and Braden Schalk of Colchester, Vermont. She is also survived by her brother, Jerry and wife Sandy of New Bern, North Carolina, brother David and wife Lynn of Barre, Vermont, sister Louise and husband Jim Bosley of Kansas City, Kansas, sister Phyllis and husband Jim Hart of Barre, Vermont; sister-in-law Sue Guy of Ashville, North Carolina; as well as many adored nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, William Guy Jr. The family hopes to have a safe, in-person “celebration of life” when the situation allows. In lieu of flowers, a donation should be made to the American Humane Society (www.humanesociety.org). Somewhere over the rainbow Bluebirds fly And the dreams that you dream of Once in a lullaby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.